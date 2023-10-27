Spurs vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - October 27
The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (0-1) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, October 27 at 8:00 PM ET.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zach Collins
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|14
|5
|3
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Jock Landale: Out (Concussion Protocol), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg)
Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Spurs
|-3.5
|224.5
