Spurs vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) host the Houston Rockets (0-1) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Frost Bank Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Spurs are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.
Spurs vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Spurs
|-3.5
|224.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio and its opponents scored more than 224.5 points in 60 of 82 games last season.
- The average number of points in San Antonio's outings last season was 236.1, which is 11.6 more points than the over/under for this game.
- San Antonio went 33-49-0 ATS last season.
- San Antonio was favored on the moneyline four total times last season. It went 3-1 in those games.
- The Spurs played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Spurs' implied win probability is 59.2%.
Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- At home last season, the Spurs had a better record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (14-27-0).
- In home games last year, the Spurs eclipsed the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 56.1% of games on the road (23 of 41 contests).
- Last season the Spurs scored 113 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Rockets conceded.
- When San Antonio scored more than 118.6 points, it was 16-10 versus the spread and 12-14 overall.
Spurs vs. Rockets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Spurs
|Rockets
|113
|110.7
|23
|28
|16-10
|9-1
|12-14
|6-4
|123.1
|118.6
|30
|28
|10-2
|18-9
|10-2
|14-13
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.