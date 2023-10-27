If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Scurry County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Scurry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Highland High School at Hermleigh High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Hermleigh, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

