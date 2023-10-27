Rogers High School is on the road versus Lexington High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, in 3A - District 19 action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rogers vs. Lexington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Lexington, TX

Lexington, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28

6:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27

5:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellison High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Schulenburg High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockdale High School at Academy High School