The World Series begins on Friday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Action begins at 8:03 PM ET at Globe Life Field, and can be watched on FOX. Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Rangers and Zac Gallen is set to start for the Diamondbacks.

The favored Rangers have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +135. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been the moneyline favorite 110 total times this season. They've finished 65-45 in those games.

Texas has a 32-19 record (winning 62.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 89 times this season for an 89-74-10 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 ATS.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 43-27 56-47 69-58 30-16

