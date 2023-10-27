Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 27.
The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 65, or 59.1%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 32-19, a 62.7% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 18
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 19
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 22
|@ Astros
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 23
|@ Astros
|W 11-4
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 27
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
|October 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Merrill Kelly
|October 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
