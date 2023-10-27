Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 27.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 65, or 59.1%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 32-19, a 62.7% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule