There is a game between 5A - District 21 teams in Magnolia , TX on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Nederland High School hosting Port Neches-Groves High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Port Neches vs. Nederland Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Magnolia , TX

Magnolia , TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sabine Pass High School at Deweyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Deweyville, TX

Deweyville, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School at Barbers Hill High School