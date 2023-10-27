Barbers Hill High School will host Memorial High School in 5A - District 21 play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Port Arthur vs. Barbers Hill Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chambers County Games This Week

Hardin High School at East Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sabine Pass High School at Deweyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Deweyville, TX

Deweyville, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Neches-Groves High School at Nederland High School