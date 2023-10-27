We have 2023 high school football action in Nueces County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Waller County
  • McCulloch County
  • Castro County
  • Harris County
  • Liberty County
  • Fisher County
  • Freestone County
  • Washington County
  • Leon County
  • Uvalde County

    • Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.