Nate Lowe vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the World Series.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while batting .262.
- He ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Lowe enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- In 71.7% of his 173 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.8% of his games this year, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 74 games this year (42.8%), including 18 multi-run games (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks
- Click Here for Adolis García
- Click Here for Mitch Garver
- Click Here for Jonah Heim
- Click Here for Marcus Semien
- Click Here for Corey Seager
- Click Here for Evan Carter
- Click Here for Leody Taveras
- Click Here for Josh Jung
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts through 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.