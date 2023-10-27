Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Motley County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Motley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Patton Springs High School at Motley County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Matador, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

