Mitch Garver vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
After batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 8:03 PM ET on Friday. The clubs will meet to start the World Series.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Garver has recorded a hit in 62 of 96 games this season (64.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (22.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 96), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.5% of his games this year, Garver has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (41.7%), including 11 multi-run games (11.5%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
