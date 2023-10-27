Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Lefors High School vs. Groom High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Groom High School will host Lefors High School in 1A - action on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lefors vs. Groom Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Groom, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Carson County Games This Week
Sanford Fritch High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Panhandle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.