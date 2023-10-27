Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Kendall County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Kendall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Lehman High School