The San Antonio Spurs, Keldon Johnson included, face off versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 126-119 loss to the Mavericks, Johnson had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Below, we dig into Johnson's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-102)

Over 19.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+110)

Over 5.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118.6 points per contest last year made the Rockets the 28th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Rockets conceded 41.5 rebounds per game last season, fourth in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 14.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Rockets were last in the NBA in that category.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 27 8 4 5 1 1 0 12/8/2022 35 32 7 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.