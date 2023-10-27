Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
Support your favorite local high school football team in Kaufman County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
North Forney High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Teague High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kemp, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
