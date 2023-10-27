Is there high school football on the docket this week in Karnes County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Karnes County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Runge High School at Falls City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Falls City, TX

Falls City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Karnes City High School at Dilley High School