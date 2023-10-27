On Friday, Josh Jung (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the World Series.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .266.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Jung has picked up a hit in 92 of 134 games this season, with multiple hits 40 times.

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has driven in a run in 45 games this year (33.6%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 56 of 134 games this year, and more than once 25 times.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings