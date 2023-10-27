Jeremy Sochan and his San Antonio Spurs teammates face the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Sochan produced 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 126-119 loss against the Mavericks.

Let's break down Sochan's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-120)

Over 10.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+116)

Over 6.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-132)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets conceded 118.6 points per contest last year, 28th in the league.

Conceding 41.5 rebounds per game last year, the Rockets were fourth in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Rockets conceded 26.1 per game last year, ranking them 24th in the NBA.

On defense, the Rockets conceded 14.5 made three-pointers per game last year, worst in the NBA.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 29 14 6 1 0 1 2 12/19/2022 23 12 7 2 1 1 0

