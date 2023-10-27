Jospeh W. Nixon High School travels to face Southwest Legacy High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

J.W. Nixon vs. Legacy Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Von Ormy, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Luling High School at Randolph High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Universal City, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

