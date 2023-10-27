Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Harris County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houston Homeschool Athletic at Providence Classical School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
