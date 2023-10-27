Ford High School is away from home against Wills Point High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Ford vs. Wills Point Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Wills Point, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hunt County Games This Week

Greenville High School at Lovejoy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lucas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Honey Grove High School at Wolfe City

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Wolfe City, TX
  • Conference: 2A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

