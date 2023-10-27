Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Dimmitt High School vs. Childress High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Childress High School will host Dimmitt High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dimmitt vs. Childress Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Childress, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
