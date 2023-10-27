Devin Vassell will take the court for the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Houston Rockets.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Vassell produced 23 points and two steals in a 126-119 loss versus the Mavericks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Vassell, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-120)

Over 17.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-156)

Over 3.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets gave up 118.6 points per game last year, 28th in the NBA.

The Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds on average last season, fourth in the league.

Allowing an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Rockets were ranked last in the NBA last season, giving up 14.5 makes per contest.

Devin Vassell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 29 13 1 5 2 0 1 12/19/2022 29 26 4 5 5 0 1

