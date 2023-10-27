Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Crosbyton High School vs. Ralls High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Ralls High School will host Crosbyton High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crosbyton vs. Ralls Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Ralls, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Crosby County Games This Week
Springlake-Earth High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.