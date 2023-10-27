Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Concho County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Concho County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Concho County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Eden High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
