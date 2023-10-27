Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Collin County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Allen High School at Prosper High School

    • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Prosper, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Flower Mound, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney High School at Guyer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lewisville, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Corinth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Irving, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Rising Star High School

    • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Rising Star, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Celina, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenville High School at Lovejoy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lucas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

