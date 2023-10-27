Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cochran County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Cochran County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Cochran County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Morton High School at New Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Home, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteface High School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
