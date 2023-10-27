Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Chapel Hill High School - Tyler vs. Athens High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Chapel Hill High School - Tyler is on the road versus Athens High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, October 27.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chapel Hill vs. Athens Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Athens, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Smith County Games This Week
North Forney High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troup High School at Winona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Winona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
