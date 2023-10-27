Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Miami Heat (1-0), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at TD Garden, face the Boston Celtics (1-0). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-9.5)
|217.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics had a +535 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They put up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and gave up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The Heat scored 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the NBA) and gave up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combined to score 227.4 points per game last season, 9.9 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 221.2 combined points per game last year, 3.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- Boston put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
- Miami went 30-52-0 ATS last season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+400
|+175
|-
|Heat
|+3000
|+1300
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.