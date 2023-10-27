San Marcos Academy hosts The Christian School at Castle Hills at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Castle Hills vs. San Marcos Aca. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Lehman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Shelton, TX

Shelton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hays High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Spring Branch, TX

Spring Branch, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

Luling High School at Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Universal City, TX

Universal City, TX Conference: 3A - District 26

3A - District 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Conference: 5A - District 3

5A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jospeh W. Nixon High School at Southwest Legacy High School