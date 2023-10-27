Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Buffalo High School vs. Florence High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup in Florence, TX on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Florence High School hosting Buffalo High School.
Buffalo vs. Florence Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Florence, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Williamson County Games This Week
Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Rock Christian Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milano High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Granger, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East View High School at Hendrickson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Thrall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Thrall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Leon County Games This Week
Apple Springs High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
