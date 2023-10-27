High school football action in Bell County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Ellison High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Schulenburg High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lexington, TX

Lexington, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockdale High School at Academy High School