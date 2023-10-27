In 6A - Region 26 action on Friday, October 27, Lake Travis High School will host Austin High School - Austin at 7:30 PM CT.

Austin vs. Lake Travis Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27

5:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Conference: 5A - District 3

5A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheldon, TX

Sheldon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27

7:20 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School