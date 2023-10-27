Adolis García vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Friday, Adolis Garcia (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 4-for-5) against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- He ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Garcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with five homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 65.0% of his games this season (104 of 160), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 25.6% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.0% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 31 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored at least once 83 times this year (51.9%), including 28 games with multiple runs (17.5%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.