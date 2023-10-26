The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) and Syracuse Orange (4-3) will face each other in a clash of ACC rivals at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse?

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Virginia Tech 27, Syracuse 22

Virginia Tech 27, Syracuse 22 Virginia Tech has been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

The Hokies have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Syracuse has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Orange have not won as an underdog of +125 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hokies have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (-3)



Virginia Tech (-3) Virginia Tech is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Hokies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.

So far in 2023 Syracuse has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Orange are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been two games featuring Syracuse this season with more combined scoring than Thursday's total of 47.5.

The over/under for the game of 47.5 is 5.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Virginia Tech (24.4 points per game) and Syracuse (28.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.8 48 Implied Total AVG 29.4 28 31.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 53.2 56.5 Implied Total AVG 33.8 34.3 33.3 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 0-6-0 0-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

