In 6A - Region 20 action on Thursday, October 26, Ridge Point High School will host Travis High School - Fort Bend at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Travis High vs. Ridge Point Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Katy Jordan High School at Tompkins High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Fort Bend at Bush High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

  • Game Time: 7:03 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Dulles High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 20
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manvel High School at Fulshear High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clements High School at Hightower High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Bay City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry High School at Kempner High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.