Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Travis County, Texas this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheldon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East View High School at Hendrickson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowie High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Killeen, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at Akins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
