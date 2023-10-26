Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Travis County, Texas this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Conference: 5A - District 3

5A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheldon, TX

Sheldon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27

7:20 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School