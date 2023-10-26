Stars vs. Maple Leafs: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 26
The Dallas Stars (4-0-1) are short favorites when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2) on Thursday, October 26 in what is projected to be a competitive matchup. The Stars are -110 on the moneyline to win against the Maple Leafs (-110) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|6.5
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- Dallas' games have gone over 6.5 goals only once this season (in five opportunities).
- The Stars are 4-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Maple Leafs have not been the underdog this season.
- Dallas is 4-1 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.
- Toronto has not played with moneyline odds of -110 or longer once this season.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+225)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+130)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-167)
|2.5 (-120)
|Tyler Seguin
|0.5 (+195)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+145)
