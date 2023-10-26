Espérance de Tunis versus Mazembe in a African Football League Soccer match is one of many solid options on today's soccer slate.

Watch African Football League Soccer: Espérance de Tunis vs Mazembe

  • League: African Football League Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad Club vs Al-Hazem FC

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch African Football League Soccer: Wydad vs Enyimba

  • League: African Football League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: USC vs Stanford

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Wyoming vs Colorado State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Missouri vs Alabama

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs California

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Notre Dame vs Clemson

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah vs Arizona State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: LSU vs Texas A&M

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Colorado vs Arizona

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon State vs Washington State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: San Diego State vs New Mexico

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: UCLA vs Washington

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Nevada vs UNLV

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon vs Washington

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

