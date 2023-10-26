Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Duchene's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matt Duchene vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene has averaged 17:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Duchene has yet to score a goal this season through five games played.

In one of five games this season, Duchene has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Duchene has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

Duchene's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

Duchene has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +2.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

