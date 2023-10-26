Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Lubbock County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cooper High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
