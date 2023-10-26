The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 24, Nurkic put up 14 points and 14 rebounds in a 108-104 win against the Warriors.

In this piece we'll examine Nurkic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-102)

Over 9.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 116.6 points per game last season made the Lakers the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Lakers were 15th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.7 per game.

Defensively, the Lakers conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 16 2 3 2 0 0 1 11/30/2022 32 8 10 1 0 1 1 10/23/2022 30 6 13 4 0 1 0

