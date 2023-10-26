Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Fancy a bet on Benn? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In two of five games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Benn has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of five games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of five contests this year, Benn has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Benn's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

Benn has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 2 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

