Texas High School Football: How to Stream the High Island High School vs. Burkeville High School Game - October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
Burkeville High School will host High Island High School in 1A - play on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
High Island vs. Burkeville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Newton County Games This Week
Sabine Pass High School at Deweyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Deweyville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Galveston County Games This Week
Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Santa Fe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Santa Fe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Creek High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
