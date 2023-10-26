Burkeville High School will host High Island High School in 1A - play on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

High Island vs. Burkeville Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Burkeville, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Newton County Games This Week

Sabine Pass High School at Deweyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Deweyville, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: League City, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Santa Fe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Santa Fe, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Creek High School at Dickinson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dickinson, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.