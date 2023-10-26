Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gregg County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
We have 2023 high school football competition in Gregg County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rockwall High School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sabine High School at White Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: White Oak, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
