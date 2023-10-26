Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Galveston County, Texas this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
High Island High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Santa Fe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Santa Fe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Creek High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.