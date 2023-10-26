Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Eastlake High School - El Paso vs. Pebble Hills High School Game - October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT
On Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM MT, Pebble Hills High School will host Eastlake High School - El Paso in a clash between 6A - Region 1 teams.
Eastlake vs. Pebble Hills Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other El Paso County Games This Week
Irvin High School at San Elizario High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: San Elizario, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School - El Paso at Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Downey, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
