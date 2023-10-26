Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
There is high school football competition in Denton County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Little Elm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Little Elm, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Northwest, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw High School at The Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: The Colony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Coppell, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
