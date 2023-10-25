Zach Collins plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In this article we will look at Collins' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-112)

Over 7.5 (-112) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-106)

Over 3.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+196)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the league defensively last year, conceding 114.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA last year, conceding 44.7 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks were eighth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 24.9 per contest.

The Mavericks conceded 11.1 made 3-pointers per game last season, best in the NBA in that category.

Zach Collins vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 27 13 12 3 0 0 1 12/31/2022 18 13 5 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.